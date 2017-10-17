Roundtable: Can Saudi Arabia reform?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The new Saudi Arabia. A place apparently of social reform and economic transformation. But is this latest Crown Prince actually masterminding real change, or simply battling to protect the Kingdom's public image? Women allowed at sporting events and behind the wheel -- a private sector to decrease the economy's reliance on oil. Saudi Arabia is tackling transition. But some say this new liberal route is simply masking deeper more serious issues. At the Roundtable was Saudi affairs specialist, Ahmed Al Ibrahim; Rothna Begum, she's a women's rights researcher with Human Rights Watch; And the Editor in Chief of the Middle East Eye, David Hearst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
