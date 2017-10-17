POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malta Assassination: Protesters demand answers in journalist killing
02:38
World
Malta Assassination: Protesters demand answers in journalist killing
The son of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Galizia says she was killed for exposing corruption. In Malta's capital Valetta, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court house to demand answers about her death. She was killed by a powerful car bomb on Monday. Sara Firth reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
