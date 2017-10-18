World Share

The Trump Presidency: Hawaii judge blocks Trump's latest travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, a day before it was set to take effect. The ruling prompted officials to resume regular processing of visas for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. But as our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, White House wants another appeal.