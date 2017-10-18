World Share

House of Straw: Straw insulation provides affordable housing

A house made of straw doesn't sound like a sturdy option, but it was once a common sight across Russia. That is before giving way to bricks and concrete at the beginning of the last century. But as average incomes fall, many people have turned to straw homes as a more affordable and energy-efficient alternative. Daria Bondarchuk visited one straw house outside Moscow.