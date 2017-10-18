POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
House of Straw: Straw insulation provides affordable housing
02:11
World
A house made of straw doesn't sound like a sturdy option, but it was once a common sight across Russia. That is before giving way to bricks and concrete at the beginning of the last century. But as average incomes fall, many people have turned to straw homes as a more affordable and energy-efficient alternative. Daria Bondarchuk visited one straw house outside Moscow. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
