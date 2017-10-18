POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Saudi air blockade over Yemen impacts the most in need
02:30
World
The continuing closure of Sana'a international airport in Yemen is having a dramatic impact on the country's population. A Saudi led no fly zone has trapped those who are sick and in need of treatment or simply desperate to leave inside the war torn country. Nick Davies Jones has more.
October 18, 2017
