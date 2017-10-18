POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Lagos residents find solution to housing issues with containers
02:17
World
Money Talks: Lagos residents find solution to housing issues with containers
Housing became a major problem in the Nigerian city of Lagos. There are not enough homes to satisfy demand and often what is available is not affordable. Wendy Agbo reports, people in Lagos have started to think outside the box.
October 18, 2017
