POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Out of UNESCO
16:03
World
Out of UNESCO
The United States announced they'll be leaving the UN's Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization at the end of the year, along with Israel. Washington says it's costing them too much money and it no longer wants to support a group that has what it calls an anti-Israel bias. Earlier this year UNESCO labelled Israel an occupying power in Jerusalem. What impact is the US's withdrawal likely to have? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?