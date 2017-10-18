World Share

Sudan unsanctioned

After two decades the United States has removed sanctions against Sudan. Washington says the nation has taken steps towards addressing terrorism and human rights abuses. But critics say the Trump administration has made the wrong call. Sudanese President Omar al Bashir is still wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide. And rights groups say Sudan is still plagued by violations against civilians. So how much progress has the government actually made? And could there be other reasons for Washington's kindness?