Biafran secession?
12:16
World
Biafran secession?
The Igbo people in Southern Nigeria are pushing to break away from Abuja and form a separate state called Biafra. But the government has labelled the group a terrorist organisation. The movement's leader is on trial for treason. But on Tuesday's hearing, he failed to show up at court. In fact, he's been missing for weeks and his lawyer says the government took him following a military operation in his home city. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
