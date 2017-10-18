POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Out of UNESCO, Sudan unsanctioned and Biafran secession?
50:35
World
Out of UNESCO, Sudan unsanctioned and Biafran secession?
The US and Israel are quitting UNESCO. Are they sending a message or abandoning global responsibilities? Meanwhile, has the US lifted sanctions on a war criminal? Are Sudan's reforms enough to welcome it back into the international community? And are the Igbo people any closer to independence? We speak to one of the Biafran movement's leaders about their struggle to split from Nigeria. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?