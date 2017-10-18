World Share

Roundtable: Brexit Deadlock

Brexit stalemate. Is the EU delaying negotiations to get a better settlement from the UK? And is a no-deal Brexit a possibility? Divorce settlements can be tricky things to agree upon. But what happens when negotiations are deadlocked with neither side prepared to budge? The UK and the EU can't get past phase one of Brexit. And with Britain working to a deadline to leave the EU, is the time being wasted leave it in an increasingly weak position? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.