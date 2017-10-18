What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

EU Leaders Summit: Brexit, Turkey's membership are top on agenda

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday. High on their agenda are the ongoing Brexit negotiations, but also relations with Turkey, and whether its bid to join the EU should continue. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world