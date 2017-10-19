POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Maltese journalist killed
Anti-corruption blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed after posting online, "There are crooks everywhere. The situation is desperate." She was best known for publishing reports that linked the Maltese Prime Minister to the Panama Papers; leaked documents that exposed the offshore accounts of the world’s rich and powerful. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
