World
China’s Communist Congress, Austria’s political future, and a Maltese journalist is killed
As China's Communist Congress gets underway, could President Xi Jinping position himself as the next Chairman Mao? Meanwhile, Austria is set to have a new chancellor. Will he side with a party that has ties to neo-Nazis? And the cost of fighting corruption: We look at the killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
