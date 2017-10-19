POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Young Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai-Violet Hwami opens exhibition in London
How can art inspire young people but also relate to them if they identify themselves as Black and British? Well... up and coming Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai-Violet Hwami is seeking to do exactly that! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
