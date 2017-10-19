POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art in Qatar
04:27
World
Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art in Qatar
Qatar is known as the art capital of the Gulf. From public art spread across the capital Doha, to architectural masterpieces like the Museum of Islamic Art. But its collection of Modern Arab art is perhaps the most impressive in the world.
October 19, 2017
