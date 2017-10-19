World Share

Arthur Miller at 102

Arthur Miller... One of the great American playwrights who died in 2005 would have been 102 years old on October the 17th. As we celebrate more than a century with Arthur Miller, we wanted to gather some of the highlights of the late playwright's life for you. Let's take a look! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world