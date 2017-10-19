World Share

Money Talks: Emerging trend of straw houses in Russia

A house made of straw does not sound like a sturdy option however it was once a common sight across Russia before giving way to bricks and concrete at the beginning of the 20th century. Now an architect is using straw to keep houses warm during the harsh Russian winter. Daria Bondarchuk visited a straw house outside Moscow.