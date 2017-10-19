World Share

Money Talks: President Xi Jinping reveals plans for China’s economy at Communist Party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping set out his plan for China's economic future at the 19th Communist Party Congress in Beijing. The event takes place every five years so it is a rare opportunity for the government to showcase its progress. With high levels of debt and slowing growth, there are concerns that China may not be as strong as it appears. Adefemi Akinsanya has more on how Xi Jinping plans to stimulate the economy. Pan Wei, Director of the Centre for Chinese and Global affairs at Peking University is on set with further analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world