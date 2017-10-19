World Share

EU Summit: Two-day leaders summit begins in Brussels

EU leaders have gathered for a two-day summit in Brussels to discuss key issues affecting the bloc. On the agenda is migration, security and defence. But the spectre of Brexit is looming - as British Prime Minister Theresa May urges leaders to break the Brexit talks deadlock. From Brussels, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.