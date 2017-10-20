POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Czech Elections: Voters go to the polls on Friday and Saturday
02:38
World
Over the next two days, voters in the Czech Republic will be choosing between mainstream political parties and other less-known candidates in parliamentary elections. Some analysts are warning the decision could widen a political gap between Eastern and Western Europe. TRT World's Sara Firth has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
