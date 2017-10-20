POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Raqqa is now in the hands of US-backed democratic forces
02:35
World
The War in Syria: Raqqa is now in the hands of US-backed democratic forces
On Tuesday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said they had fully captured Daesh's de-facto capital in Syria. But hundreds of thousands of people have fled Raqqa to escape the fighting and aid workers warn it could take years for them to return their homes. Ahmed al Burai met some of those refugees and has this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
