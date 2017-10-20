POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: President under scrutiny after deaths in Niger
US President Donald Trump's most senior aide has come out in his defence after alleged comments to the wife of a fallen soldier. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says he advised the President on that call, as a father who lost his own son to war. Now, a debate is raging about the president's behavior towards relatives of soldiers killed in combat, also known as Gold Star families. Meanwhile, the Defense Department is looking into the incident that led to four American soldiers being killed in Niger. Ediz Tiyansan has this report.
October 20, 2017
