Architect Mehmet Kutukcuoglu talks about sustainable architecture
07:00
World
Architect Mehmet Kutukcuoglu talks about sustainable architecture
Urban planning methods are criticised for their negative effects on human health and the environment. One of the solutions is sustainable architecture which uses environmentally-friendly techniques. But can great architectural masterpieces be sustainable? Mehmet Kutukcuoglu joins us in the studio to discuss further. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
