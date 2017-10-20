POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Geostorm: a cautionary climate change tale
Geostorm: a cautionary climate change tale
Some critics argue that the Hollywood blockbuster culture while highly entertaining, has little educational value. This could particularly be the case with disaster and end of the world movies. But now a new, big budget production, trying to raise awareness about global warming, aims to change this. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
