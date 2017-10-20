World Share

Floral boutique owner Deniz Kulacoglu on florism

Floral arrangements are an essential part of any celebration. The recent boom in floral boutiques have helped elevate this accessory into an art form of its own. Here's a glimpse into the world of these self proclaimed floral sculptors. We talk to Deniz Kulacoglu, floral boutique owner, in the studio about florism, and her art.