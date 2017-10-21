POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Weinstein Allegations: Los Angeles police launch new investigation
In the US, more women have come forward with allegations against Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinsten. He is under investigation by authorities in New York and London for sexual assault. Now, police in Los Angeles are looking into a possible rape. An Italian actress says Weinstein commited the act, in her hotel room near Beverly Hills in 2013. Her attorney says under California law, he could still face charges. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 21, 2017
