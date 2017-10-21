World Share

Strait Talk: Interview with Dr Hisham al-Alawi

Strait Talk interviews the Iraqi Ambassador to Turkey, Dr Hisham al-Alawi. And also Othman Ali joins us. He's a Professor of the Modern History of Kurds at Salahaddin University in Erbil in northern Iraq.