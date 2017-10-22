POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Guantanamo Bay Art: Inmates art work stirs controversy in US
02:20
World
Guantanamo Bay Art: Inmates art work stirs controversy in US
The works from some unexpected artists are causing controversy even before they go on display. Created by prisoners from Guantanamo Bay, the installation, "Ode to the Sea." features 36 pieces which critics say are too political. Alexi Noelle has more from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 22, 2017
