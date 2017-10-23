World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Lack of resources hampers aid efforts

The massive influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh has caused aid agencies to scramble to help the displaced. They also need to raise enough funds to feed, clothe and house those who have escaped violence in Myanmar. As Nick Davies-Jones reports, officials in Dhaka are also struggling to support its own population living below the poverty line.