Malawi Vampire Mob: Crackdown as mobs kill suspected vampires
A court in Malawi has sentenced a 47-year old man to three months hard labour for spreading rumours of vampires. Since the beginning of last month nine people have been killed after rumors spread that blood suckers were on the loose. At least 140 people have been arrested in Malawi following a series of mob attacks. Police say the situation is out of control, and some countries including the US have issued travel warnings for the Southern African nation. Philip Owira reports
October 23, 2017
