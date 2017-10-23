October 23, 2017
02:01
02:01
More Videos
The War in Yemen: People volunteer to fight cholera epidemic
In Yemen, the cholera outbreak continues to worsen. But some Yemenis have volunteered to take the fight against the epidemic into their own hands. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos