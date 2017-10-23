POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Charities bemoan situation at Calais Camp
Refugee Crisis: Charities bemoan situation at Calais Camp
It's been one year since the French and British authorities dismantled the Calais Camp known as 'The Jungle'. Despite assurances for those who lived in the camp, charities have criticised the demolition and the process that followed with some saying the situation now is worse than before. TRT World's Sara Firth Reports on those left behind. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
