World Share

Money Talks: UK and US investigate South African Gupta family

South Africa’s president, Jacob Zuma has survived court cases, impeachment attempts and protests, but the noose may finally be tightening around him. Graft investigations have been launched in the UK and the United States against Zuma's close allies, the Gupta family. Mobin Nasir reports on the money trail that prosecutors hope may lead to Zuma's ouster. For more Terrance Booysen, CEO of Corporate Governance at the South African Research Institute in Johannesburg joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world