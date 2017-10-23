Money Talks: Counterattack on funding terrorism

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 ministers assembled on the Italian island of Ischia to launch a counterattack against the riches amassed by the terrorist group, Daesh. Western governments estimate terror groups generate around two million dollars a day in black market oil sales and choreographed kidnappings that result in more than $100 million a year in ransom money. The US government has already budgeted more than $128 billion to combat global and cyber terror for 2018. For more TRT World’s Editor at large Craig Copetas joins us in studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
