Money Talks: Fifth Startup Istanbul
02:32
World
Hundreds of teams with new business ideas from across the world are at Startup Istanbul showcasing their products and pitching to investors. The event is now in its 5th year and as Mobin Nasir reports it is helping turn Istanbul into a hub for startups from Turkey and other countries.
October 23, 2017
