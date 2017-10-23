World Share

Money Talks: Struggle of Venezuelan migrants in Lebanon

Lebanon has a long history of migration to Latin America but the economic chaos in Venezuela has recently led to a spike in reverse migration. New catering businesses and Latin American cultural clubs cropped up around the capital of Beirut. For Lebanese born and raised in Venezuela it can be a tough transition. Martin Jay caught up with one man who is struggling with a love-hate relationship with this tiny and complex Middle Eastern country.