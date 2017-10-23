World Share

Money Talks: Lego homes solution for housing in Colombia

About 300 million tons of plastic is produced each year of which only a fraction is recycled. But a company in Colombia is turning plastic into building blocks for affordable housing. Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Carta hena, on how low income families are being empowered by bricks that look a lot like they were made by Lego.