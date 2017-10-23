POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Spanish markets under pressure after Catalonia fails to declare independence
05:26
World
Money Talks: Spanish markets under pressure after Catalonia fails to declare independence
Spanish markets are under pressure as the central government begins to reassert control of Catalonia. That is after Catalan president Carles Puigdemont failed to clarify whether the region had formally declared independence. Professor of Economics at Harvard University, Pol Antras joins us from Cambridge, Massachusetts to discuss the expected fallout for the economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?