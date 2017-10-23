POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Barrick Gold settles tax dispute with Tanzania
Money Talks: Barrick Gold settles tax dispute with Tanzania
Canadian miner Barrick Gold has settled its dispute with the Tanzanian government. It has agreed to pay 300 million dollars and hand over a 16% stake in three gold mines along with a 50% share of its revenues from those mines. Dan Ashby has been following this story from Dar es Salaam and joins us with more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
