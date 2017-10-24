World Share

Film critic Ali Arikan on foreign film Oscars

The Academy Awards are still 5 months away but Oscar buzz is already in full swing. Countries from around the globe have submitted their entries for the best foreign film award. 92 nations are represented this year, some of them for very the first time. We are joined by film critic Ali Arıkan from our NY studio to dig deeper into the Foreign Film Category.