Kashmir conflict 70 years on
The conflict in Kashmir has gone unresolved for 70 years. As one of the world's longest-running territorial disputes, it's killed thousands of people. And renewed violence in the past year has dashed hopes an end could be just around the corner. But with both nations now armed with nuclear weapons, a new full-blown war could be more disastrous than ever. What’s needed to bring an end to the violence? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
