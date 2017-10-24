World Share

Kashmir conflict 70 years on, UK hate crimes and France’s harassment law

Nuclear neighbours India and Pakistan have contested Kashmir for 70 years. Is there any peace on the horizon? Meanwhile, the UK sees a surge in hate crimes. But what's responsible for the rise? And a new law looks set to tackle sexual harassment in France. Could Paris introduce fines for catcalling?