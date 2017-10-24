POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir conflict 70 years on, UK hate crimes and France’s harassment law
54:05
World
Kashmir conflict 70 years on, UK hate crimes and France’s harassment law
Nuclear neighbours India and Pakistan have contested Kashmir for 70 years. Is there any peace on the horizon? Meanwhile, the UK sees a surge in hate crimes. But what's responsible for the rise? And a new law looks set to tackle sexual harassment in France. Could Paris introduce fines for catcalling? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?