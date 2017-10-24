POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Interview with venture capitalist, Tim Draper
02:36
World
Money Talks: Interview with venture capitalist, Tim Draper
Even as Tesla prepares to ramp up its presence in China, one of the company's earliest investors insists he will not invest any more money in the Asian country. TRT World’s senior business producer Mobin Nasir spoke to venture capitalist, Tim Draper on the sidelines of Startup Istanbul 2017. He began by asking Draper about the changes international investors want to see in China's capital controls. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?