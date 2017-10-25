World Share

Catalan Crisis: Rural villagers use secretive methods to vote

As tensions boil between Spain and Catalonia over independence in the big cities, support for secession has been strongest in the region's smaller agricultural towns. Sarah Morice found one village where threats about the referendum led to an underground style resistance.