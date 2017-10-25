POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Republican party divided as senators speak out
The Trump Presidency: Republican party divided as senators speak out
Two Republican senators have unleashed an unprecedented barrage of public criticism against US President Donald Trump. The White House was quick to downplay the remarks, describing them as personally motivated attacks coming from politicians who are retiring. TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
