Islamic art auction at Sotheby's
02:56
World
Islamic art auction at Sotheby's
Pieces of art from the Islamic world, as well as by contemporary Middle Eastern artists are going under the hammer in London. The stars of the sale are two Persian portraits.
October 25, 2017
