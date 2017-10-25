What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Exhibition pays tribute to Magritte on his 50th death anniversary

The widespread inspiration of surrealist painter Rene Magritte is being recognised in his home nation of Belgium. On the 50th anniversary of his death, it reflects on his influence over contemporary art.