Exhibition pays tribute to Magritte on his 50th death anniversary
03:16
World
The widespread inspiration of surrealist painter Rene Magritte is being recognised in his home nation of Belgium. On the 50th anniversary of his death, it reflects on his influence over contemporary art. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
