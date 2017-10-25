POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Referendum: KRG freezes outcome of independence vote
Northern Iraq Referendum: KRG freezes outcome of independence vote
The Kurdish Regional Government in Northern Iraq appears to be offering a concession, to end the violent standoff with Iraq's central government. The KRG is freezing the results of its independence referendum. The vote outraged Baghdad which responded by sending forces to seize Kurdish controlled areas. Caitlin McGee explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
