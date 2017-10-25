World Share

Northern Iraq Referendum: KRG freezes outcome of independence vote

The Kurdish Regional Government in Northern Iraq appears to be offering a concession, to end the violent standoff with Iraq's central government. The KRG is freezing the results of its independence referendum. The vote outraged Baghdad which responded by sending forces to seize Kurdish controlled areas. Caitlin McGee explains.