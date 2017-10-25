POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Appointment of new US Fed chair imminent
04:59
World
Money Talks: Appointment of new US Fed chair imminent
Donald Trump has been harshly critical of how the US central bank manages interest rates. He is about to announce his pick for the leadership of the Federal Reserve. So who is going to get the job? Mobin Nasir reports and TRT World`s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
